Sydney Sweeney makes exciting announcement amid Scooter Braun romance

  By Salima Bhutto
Sydney Sweeney recently made an exciting announcement amid her brewing romance with Scooter Braun.

The 28-year-old actress shared an exciting news on her Instagram about her new project.

The Anyone But You star will star in and produce a film adaptation of Custom of the Country, according to her Instagram post.

Sweeney, who has been romantically linked with Braun since September 2025, shared the screenshot of The Hollywood Reporter’s news with a headline that read: "Sydney Sweeney to Star in Movie Based on Edith Wharton Novel ‘Custom of the Country".

Apart from Sweeney, Charles Finch, Alison Owen of Monumental Pictures and StudioCanal will also produce the upcoming film.

Furthermore, the principal photography of the movie adaption is set to begin imminently.

It’s worth mentioning here that this project will reunite the Eden actress with StudioCanal, which released her latest box office hit movie, The Housemaid.

As for now, no other actor has been officially tied to the movie except for the Christy star and no official release date has been announced for Custom of the Country yet.

On the professional front, Sweeney is set to star in The Devil Wears Prada 2.

The sequel of The Devil Wears Prada will hit theaters on May 1, 2026.

Apart from Sydney Sweeney, the movie will see Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci, reprising their respective roles from the original 2003 movie.

