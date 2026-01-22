McLaren to unveil ‘simpler’ rules for Norris, Piastri after 2025 backlash 

McLaren boss Andrea Stella says the team will attempt to make managing competition between their drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri "simpler" during the 2026 Formula 1 season.
Norris last year won McLaren's first drivers' title since 2008 after a season-long battle with team-mate Piastri, but both almost missed out as Red Bull's Max Verstappen surged back into contention across the closing rounds to finish two points behind the Brit in second, reported Sky News.
The strategy was questioned by many due to the fact it kept alive Verstappen's title hopes, while there were also fans of PIastri who felt Norris got the better of the team's decisions, despite both drivers backing the team's calls throughout.
Stella said, "I can certainly say that like with anything else that we approach at McLaren, we go through a thorough process of review, such that we can see where the opportunities are to improve. And this was the same for what we call the racing principles and the way we go racing and internal competition.”
"At the same time, we all acknowledge that the volume of work required for instance for the team and to some extent even for the drivers related to internal competition was important. Therefore, any attempt we can make to make this going racing together just simpler, to some extent, will be welcome” he added.
Stella has backed both of his drivers to come stronger in 2026 despite their contrasting finishes to last season.