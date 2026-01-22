Sports
  • By Bushra Saleem
Make us preferred on Google
Sports

McLaren to unveil ‘simpler’ rules for Norris, Piastri after 2025 backlash

McLaren’s Lando Norris won Formula One World Drivers' Championship in 2025

  • By Bushra Saleem
McLaren to unveil ‘simpler’ rules for Norris, Piastri after 2025 backlash
McLaren to unveil ‘simpler’ rules for Norris, Piastri after 2025 backlash 

McLaren boss Andrea Stella says the team will attempt to make managing competition between their drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri "simpler" during the 2026 Formula 1 season.

Norris last year won McLaren's first drivers' title since 2008 after a season-long battle with team-mate Piastri, but both almost missed out as Red Bull's Max Verstappen surged back into contention across the closing rounds to finish two points behind the Brit in second, reported Sky News.

The strategy was questioned by many due to the fact it kept alive Verstappen's title hopes, while there were also fans of PIastri who felt Norris got the better of the team's decisions, despite both drivers backing the team's calls throughout.

Stella said, "I can certainly say that like with anything else that we approach at McLaren, we go through a thorough process of review, such that we can see where the opportunities are to improve. And this was the same for what we call the racing principles and the way we go racing and internal competition.”

"At the same time, we all acknowledge that the volume of work required for instance for the team and to some extent even for the drivers related to internal competition was important. Therefore, any attempt we can make to make this going racing together just simpler, to some extent, will be welcome” he added.

Stella has backed both of his drivers to come stronger in 2026 despite their contrasting finishes to last season.

Djokovic reveals reason for keeping his kids away from Australian Open
Djokovic reveals reason for keeping his kids away from Australian Open
Madison Keys, Jessica Pegula power through to Australian Open third round
Madison Keys, Jessica Pegula power through to Australian Open third round
Sabalenka reacts to Ukrainian player's call for ban amid Russian invasion
Sabalenka reacts to Ukrainian player's call for ban amid Russian invasion
Novak Djokovic reacts to bizarre question at Australian Open: 'What is wrong with you?'
Novak Djokovic reacts to bizarre question at Australian Open: 'What is wrong with you?'
Cristiano Ronaldo statue set on fire in hometown, police make swift arrest
Cristiano Ronaldo statue set on fire in hometown, police make swift arrest
David Beckham breaks social media silence after Brooklyn’s explosive claims
David Beckham breaks social media silence after Brooklyn’s explosive claims
Emma Raducanu chooses self-compassion over criticism after Melbourne exit
Emma Raducanu chooses self-compassion over criticism after Melbourne exit
Naomi Osaka’s splashy fashion statement steals the show at Australian Open
Naomi Osaka’s splashy fashion statement steals the show at Australian Open
Aryna Sabalenka could face Emma Raducanu in Australian Open third round
Aryna Sabalenka could face Emma Raducanu in Australian Open third round
Cristiano Ronaldo set for big screen debut? Ex-Arsenal star hints at surprising move
Cristiano Ronaldo set for big screen debut? Ex-Arsenal star hints at surprising move
Bungie's Marathon confirmed to release on THIS date: Pricing, more
Bungie's Marathon confirmed to release on THIS date: Pricing, more
Seve Ballesteros life-sized bronze statue disappears in Spain
Seve Ballesteros life-sized bronze statue disappears in Spain

Popular News

Zach Bryan pays heartfelt tribute to late mom on surprise wedding

Zach Bryan pays heartfelt tribute to late mom on surprise wedding
6 minutes ago
Kiara Advani lands in hot water as journalist accuses her of 'rude behaviour'

Kiara Advani lands in hot water as journalist accuses her of 'rude behaviour'
3 hours ago
Harry Styles receives delightful nod from Zoe Kravitz amid buzzing romance

Harry Styles receives delightful nod from Zoe Kravitz amid buzzing romance
3 hours ago