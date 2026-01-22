Cruz Beckham appears to address family rift after Brooklyn's post

Entertainment
  • By Javeria Ahmed
Cruz Beckham has seemingly made a subtle dig at brother Brooklyn by posting a Spice Girls song as tensions within the Beckham family continue.

David and Victoria Beckham’s son who has sold out his upcoming London gig, shared the happy news alongside a Spice Girls song, which may be considered as a dig at his estranged brother.

In a shared story, Cruz wrote: "UK. Absolutely no words, thank you a million - looks like I'll have to be adding more shows!?"

Notably, he hasn't directly responded to the claims but his new post was play with the Spice Girls song, Who Do You Think You Are?

The lyrics read, “The race is on to get out of the bottom / The top is high so your roots are forgotten / Giving is good, as long you're getting / What's driving you is ambition I'm betting / Who do you think you are? / Who, some kind of superstar?”

The post suggested Cruz’s stance in the dispute, with followers interpreting it as a veiled swipe at his brother.

Following the explosive statement, Cruz remained active on social media, focusing on promoting his latest music and tour dates.

Notably, this post came after Brooklyn posted an earth-shattering message to his estranged family, mentioning that he had no plans to reconcile with them.

