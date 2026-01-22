Mercedes reveal new W17 F1 car for 2026 season

Mercedes, on Thursday, January 22 unveiled their new Formula 1 car that has been designed to compete under the new technical rules for the 2026 season.
The new car meets F1 updated technical regulations on both the chassis and power unit, featuring active aerodynamics and a near 50:50 split between combustion and electrical energy.
The car, called the W17 keeps a similar black and silver colour scheme with turquoise highlights to represent long-time sponsor Petronas.
A notable edition to the car's design is the Microsoft logo which appears on the airbox and front wing endplates following a fresh partnership.
As per BBC Sports, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff said in a statement, noting, "Formula 1 will undergo significant change in 2026, and we are prepared for that transition."
He added, "The new regulations demand innovation and absolute focus across every area of performance. Our work on the new car, and the long-term development of the power-unit and advanced sustainable fuels, reflects that approach."
W17 is due to make its first on-track debut later the same day at Silverstone before its first official pre-season test in Barcelona from January 26 to 30 ahead of the team's full season launch on February 2.