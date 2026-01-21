Amitabh Bachchan pens sweet note for Rani Mukerji before 'Mardaani 3' release 

Amitabh Bachchan has sent his heartiest wishes to his Black co-star, Rani Mukerji, ahead of the release of her exciting movie, Mardaani 3.
The veteran actor took to his X account on Wednesday, January 21, to release an emotional message for the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress.
Bachchan posted the trailer of the film, as he wrote, "T 5632(i) - my very best wishes."
As his post garnered the attention of the fans, several netizens rushed to the comments section to express their joy over the legendary actor’s kind gesture for his co-star, with whom he had shared the big screen multiple times.
A fan said, "Can't wait to watch. All the best to the team."
"Yes....Rani Mukherjee is a very talented actress. Can't wait to watch the movie," another said.
While a third noted, "Loved both the previous instalments. Eager to watch this."
For those unaware, Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji starred together in several films, including Veer-Zaara (2004), Bunty Aur Babli (2005), Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and Baabul (2006).
Mardaani 3 is the third instalment in the Mardaani franchise, which centres on Rani's fearless cop (Shivani Shivaji Roy) role, who strives to curb crime in her city, especially against women.