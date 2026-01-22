Sports
  • By Fatima Nadeem
F1 movie, co-produced by Lewis Hamilton earns four Oscar nominations

'F1: The Movie' has remarkably achieved four nominations at the 98th Academy Awards

F1: The Movie, co-produced by seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has received Oscar nominations in four different categories.

The 98th Academy Award nominations were officially unveiled on Thursday, January 22 which is scheduled to take place on Sunday, March 15 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The film, starring Brad Pitt, Damson Idris and Javier Bardem was released in June 2025 and soon became a global hit.

It has been nominated in four categories including Visual Effects, Film Editing, Sound and Best Picture.

The blockbuster movie grossed over $630 million and became the ninth biggest movie of the year.

It was also Apple's first F1 project before the company announced it would start broadcasting F1 in the US from 2026 from the next five years.

The film faces stiff competition in the Best Picture category along with Bugonia, Frankenstein, Hamnet, Sinners which has made history with 16 nominations.

The second category, which is Visual Effects, the movie competes with Avatar: Fire and Ash, Frankenstein, Wicked: For Good, Superman and again the heavily nominated Sinners.

Meanwhile, in two other categories, it faces tough competition from highly acclaimed films including A House of Dynamite, One Battle After Another, Sentimental Value Train Dreams and notably the heavily nominated Sinners.

