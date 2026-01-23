LeBron James dismisses Jeanie Buss beef: 'I don't care about an article'

The Los Angeles Lakers faced a crushing defeat against the LA Clippers on Thursday with a 104-112 score.
Following the loss, LeBron James was asked about a report by ESPN that questioned his relationship with the Lakers' front office and team governor Jeanie Buss.
"I don't care about an article. I don't care how somebody feels about me. If you know me personally, you know what I'm about. These guys know what I'm about," James noted.
The 41-year-old shared he does not spend much time talking with Buss; however, this has remained his attitude with every team he has played with during his NBA career.
"I thought it was good, but someone might see it a different way," James noted when asked about his relationship with Buss. "There are always two sides to the coin."
"At the end of the day, how I represented this franchise and what I wanted to do to represent this franchise from when I got here until now was with the utmost respect, honour, dignity and loyalty."
Buss also released a statement after the story was published on Wednesday, January 21, adding that James should not have been dragged into her family drama after what he has done for the team.
The story was centred around the issues within the Buss family but also pointed to several incidents where Jeanie Buss had reportedly not been pleased with the team's superstar.
Moreover, the article said Buss felt James had failed to take accountability for how things worked out with Russell Westbrook.
It also mentioned LeBron James's son, Bronny, noting that the star player seemed ungrateful after the Lakers drafted the 21-year-old in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft.