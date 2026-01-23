Novak Djokovic hints at retirement age after Australian Open second-round win

Novak Djokovic, who is playing in his 81st major tournament at age 38, has been facing retirement rumours in almost every game.
Hinting at his retirement plans at the Australian Open, the Serbian player noted that he has a couple of years' tennis left in him.
Talking to media after his second-round Australian Open win on Thursday, January 22, Djokovic discussed his fellow "elder" tennis opponents Stan Wawrinka (40) and Gael Monfils (39), both of whom are playing their last Australian tournament before retirement.
"Monfils is one year older than me, Wawrinka two. So, I think I have two more years left to play, at least," said the 24-time Grand Slam champion.
This Australian Open is Djokovic's 81st major he's competed in, which ties Roger Federer's all-time record.
If Novak Djokovic plays in May's French Open, he'll break one more tennis record in his long-standing career.
On Thursday, the 38-year-old defeated the Italian player Francesco Maestrelli 6-3, 6-2, 6-2, making it his 399th Grand Slam match win.
Djokovic is next set to play Dutch's Botic van de Zandschulp in the third round of the Australian Open, as he continues his pursuit of the 25th Grand Slam title.