Britney Spears receives 'positive' family support after DUI arrest?

Britney Spears is said to have been contacted by her mother, Lynne Spears, and her sons following the pop star’s shocking DUI arrest.
As per TMZ, the Toxic singer’s family members were reportedly among the first people to check in with her after her shocking DUI arrest on Wednesday night.
According to the family insider, Spears's mother, Lynne Spears, contacted her as soon as she learned of the arrest, at which point she had already been released from custody.
The sources also revealed that the 44-year-old pop singer spoke with her sons Sean, 20, and Jayden, 19 - both of whom were living in Hawaii with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline since 2023 - after she returned home.
Spears’s mother allegedly reached out to offer support, and sources said the pair shared a “positive” and “hopeful” conversation despite past strains.
The tipster disclosed that Lynne loves Britney, and they said they had been praying for her.
To note, the Womanizer singer was held behind bars on Wednesday night and booked into custody by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department on suspicion of DUI, several entertainment news outlets said, citing police sources.
She got arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI) after officers observed her vehicle moving erratically at high speeds.