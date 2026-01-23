Entertainment
  • By Fatima Hassan
Entertainment

Brooklyn Beckham's wedding DJ reacts to Victoria's controversial dance

Victoria Beckham recently accused of ruining wedding ceremony of his own son back in 2022

  • By Fatima Hassan
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding DJ, Fat Tony, has revealed the truth behind Victoria Beckham’s controversial dance.

In his series of accusations against the English fashion designer, the former photographer and eldest son of the Spice singer and David Beckham, alleged that in his high-profile wedding, his mother deliberately hijacked his first dance with his life partner and danced "inappropriately" with him.

However, after the family fallout, the DJ of the wedding, Fat Tony, revealed in an interview the details of what happened on the wedding dance floor. The DJ shared what he witnessed.

He recalled that during the three-day wedding, he did music for the welcome party, the wedding, and the Sunday brunch.

Fat Tony called brunch "the most awkward part of it all because everything that had gone on the actual wedding night was discussed among the guests the next morning."

"Basically, Marc Anthony was performing on stage. He then called Brooklyn onto the stage. Brooklyn went onto the stage, and everyone was expecting it to be Nicola to go up and do the first dance," the DJ said.

He also explained that Brooklyn Beckham was visibly devastated when his estranged mom joined him in front of the wedding guests, thinking he’d be sharing his first dance with Nicola. Meanwhile, Nicola left the room "crying her eyes out."

This update came after the photographer-turned-chef accused his mother, Victoria Beckham, of ruining his wedding with Nicola Peltz back in 2022. 

As of now, Victoria Beckham has not responded to these allegations.  

