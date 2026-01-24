David Beckham, Victoria fear permanently losing son Brooklyn amid estrangement

Entertainment
  By Javeria Ahmed
Entertainment

David Beckham and his wife Victoria Beckham does not want to lose their son after bombshell claims

The Beckham family are desperate to heal their rift with Brooklyn as they’d welcome him back “in a minute” and fear losing their son forever.

As per PEOPLE, a source shared that David Beckham and his wife Victoria does not want to lose their son and would accept him back into their lives whenever he wants to form a relationship again.

“They are afraid of losing their son and would take him back in a minute," said the source.

The source mentioned, "They are a close family, too. Just in a different way than Nicola’s family is."

The reports suggested that the Beckhams — who are also parents to sons Romeo, 23, and Cruz, 20, and daughter Harper, 14 — were extremely upset after his Instagram post.

“They love Brooklyn and are horrified about everything,” the source added.

Another Insider shared Beckhams are optimistic that the tension will pass in time.

“David and Victoria believe time will heal this,” the source noted, adding, “They know over time that Brooklyn will come back. They can’t really do anything until then.”

“Brooklyn and Nicola do not speak with David or Victoria,” the source stated, adding that “they speak only through mediators."

Notably, this update came after Brooklyn's bombshell Instagram post slamming his parents on January 19.

He claimed that his parents tried to sabotage his relationship with wife Nicola Peltz Beckham in the name of publicity

