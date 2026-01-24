Victoria Beckham ‘proud’ of Cruz after his cryptic jab at Brooklyn amid rift

Victoria Beckham is “proud” of her youngest son amid the ongoing Beckham Family drama.
On Friday, January 23, Cruz Beckham – an aspiring singer and musician – took to his official Instagram account to make a major career announcement, sparking a frenzy among his 2.3 million followers.
In the post, the third child of the Beckham Family announced that he is soon going to hit the road with his first ever mini tour.
“I’m so excited to announce the first mini tour. It’ll be my dream to play you the music I’ve been working on. see you there? :) let’s av a good time shall we,” he stated.
Adding about the ticket details, he penned, “TICKETS GO ON SALE FRI, 30th OF JAN 10AM.”
The post was then re-shared by Victoria Beckham on her official Instagram stories, who expressed her “proud” feelings on the thrilling news.
“So proud of you Cruz!!” she captioned.
Notably, the Spice Girls alum’s message of support comes just a day after Cruz Beckham turned to his Instagram stories on Thursday, January 22, to take cryptic jabs at his eldest brother, Brooklyn Beckham, amid their ongoing family drama.
Earlier this week, Brooklyn publicly made several explosive allegations against his parents, Victoria and David Beckham, via his social media handle, claiming that they tried sabotaging his relationship with wife, Nicola Peltz, and accusing his mom of “hijacking” their wedding dance and performing “inappropriately” which left him feel “humiliated.”
Subtly slamming his brother, Cruz, in his first story, added Victoria’s I’m Not Such an Innocent Girl, followed by another update that featured text “Loneliest Boy. Verse 1.”