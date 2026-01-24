Entertainment
  • By Sidra Khan
D4vd hit with another shocking blow after new hearing in teen death case

‘Romantic Homicide’ rapper D4vd faces major setback in the ongoing death case of his alleged teen girlfriend Celeste Rivas

Amid the ongoing death case of his alleged teen girlfriend Celeste Rivas, D4vd has been hit by another shocking setback.

On Saturday, January 24, the Daily Mail reported that a friend of the Romantic Homicide rapper has been sent into jail for a major legal violation amid the ongoing trial.

According to the report, Neo Langston, a popular streamer friend of D4vd (whose real name is David Anthony Burke) was taken into custody on an out-of-state warrant from California after he failed to appear in court as a witness.

The Twitch streamer has been held without bail at the Lewis & Clark County Jail in Helena.

While speaking to TMZ, Helena police revealed that they helped the Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Division – currently leading the probe involving D4vd in the murder of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas – arrest 23-year-old Langston.

Ahead of the arrest, the outlet reported that a grand jury witness in Rivas’s death case had been “uncooperative.” However, it is unclear whether or not Langston was that witness.

Notably, it is also unknown where Neo Langston was supposed to appear as witness.

For those unfamiliar, D4vd found himself embroiled in a shocking scandal when in September 2025, a 15-year-old’s dismembered body was discovered in the front trunk of the rapper’s impounded Tesla SUV.

It has been alleged that the teen, named Celeste Rivas, was the Feel It rapper's girlfriend and was last seen in April 2024.

While the rapper has not been charged with a crime, he is reportedly being treated as a suspect by LAPD.

