Guy Fieri marks 58th birthday with eye-popping new makeover

“New Year” calls for “New Guy” and “New Look”!
For his 58th birthday on Thursday, January 22, Guy Fieri had an unexpected plan as he took to his official Instagram account to unveil a dramatic new makeover, leaving fans stunned.
“New Year. New Guy. New Look,” he captioned, alongside a video that made his followers’ eyes pop.
In the celebratory video, generated through Artificial Intelligence (AI), Guy Fieri ditched his signature rock style that included spiky blond hair & salt-and-pepper beard, to excitedly debut a new makeover featuring neat brunette hairstyle and clean shaved look.
He also traded his rock jacket and chains for a traditional checkered shirt and khaki pants, paired with a black belt.
As he blew the colorful candles adorning his birthday cake, the celebrity chef quipped, “Hey there! After so many years of celebrating my birthday as Guy, I figured this year I’d celebrate it as just a guy. Happy birthday to me!”
Fans’ reactions:
Guy Fieri’s dramatic digital transformation sparked shocked reactions from his fans, with one of them commenting, “Wow, I barely recognized him. Bro looks like my car salesman. Happy birthday!!”
“Happy Birthday “Just a Guy”!!!” another wished.
A third chimed in, “more like gAI fieri.”
Who is Guy Fieri?
Born on January 22, 1968, Guy Fieri is an American restaurateur, author, and television presenter.
He is the winner of the Season 2 of The Next Food Network Star – a popular reality TV show, and has also hosted various television series on the Food Network.