Entertainment
  • By Sidra Khan
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Guy Fieri marks 58th birthday with eye-popping new makeover

‘The Next Food Network Star’ S2 winner leaves internet stunned by debuting a dramatic transformation on his 58th birthday

  • By Sidra Khan
Guy Fieri marks 58th birthday with eye-popping new makeover
Guy Fieri marks 58th birthday with eye-popping new makeover

“New Year” calls for “New Guy” and “New Look”!

For his 58th birthday on Thursday, January 22, Guy Fieri had an unexpected plan as he took to his official Instagram account to unveil a dramatic new makeover, leaving fans stunned.

“New Year. New Guy. New Look,” he captioned, alongside a video that made his followers’ eyes pop.

In the celebratory video, generated through Artificial Intelligence (AI), Guy Fieri ditched his signature rock style that included spiky blond hair & salt-and-pepper beard, to excitedly debut a new makeover featuring neat brunette hairstyle and clean shaved look.

He also traded his rock jacket and chains for a traditional checkered shirt and khaki pants, paired with a black belt.

As he blew the colorful candles adorning his birthday cake, the celebrity chef quipped, “Hey there! After so many years of celebrating my birthday as Guy, I figured this year I’d celebrate it as just a guy. Happy birthday to me!”

Fans’ reactions:

Guy Fieri’s dramatic digital transformation sparked shocked reactions from his fans, with one of them commenting, “Wow, I barely recognized him. Bro looks like my car salesman. Happy birthday!!”

“Happy Birthday “Just a Guy”!!!” another wished.

A third chimed in, “more like gAI fieri.”

Who is Guy Fieri?

Born on January 22, 1968, Guy Fieri is an American restaurateur, author, and television presenter.

He is the winner of the Season 2 of The Next Food Network Star – a popular reality TV show, and has also hosted various television series on the Food Network. 

Taylor Swift takes bold step to 'protect peace' as Blake Lively texts go viral
Taylor Swift takes bold step to 'protect peace' as Blake Lively texts go viral
Yvonne Lime, ‘I Was Teenage Werewolf’ star and Childhelp co-founder, dies at 90
Yvonne Lime, ‘I Was Teenage Werewolf’ star and Childhelp co-founder, dies at 90
Chrissy Teigen shares secret to strong marriage with John Legend
Chrissy Teigen shares secret to strong marriage with John Legend
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni lawsuit puts major Hollywood stars in spotlight
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni lawsuit puts major Hollywood stars in spotlight
Uncle Floyd, iconic New Jersey comedian and pianist, passes away at 74
Uncle Floyd, iconic New Jersey comedian and pianist, passes away at 74
D4vd hit with another shocking blow after new hearing in teen death case
D4vd hit with another shocking blow after new hearing in teen death case
Victoria Beckham ‘proud’ of Cruz after his cryptic jab at Brooklyn amid rift
Victoria Beckham ‘proud’ of Cruz after his cryptic jab at Brooklyn amid rift
David Beckham, Victoria fear permanently losing son Brooklyn amid estrangement
David Beckham, Victoria fear permanently losing son Brooklyn amid estrangement
Brooklyn Beckham's wedding DJ reacts to Victoria's controversial dance
Brooklyn Beckham's wedding DJ reacts to Victoria's controversial dance
Jason Momoa makes fiery entry as antagonist Lobo in 'Supergirl' new teaser
Jason Momoa makes fiery entry as antagonist Lobo in 'Supergirl' new teaser
Holly Humberstone shares exciting news about her new album
Holly Humberstone shares exciting news about her new album
BTS secures major victory after announcing final Arirang World Tour dates
BTS secures major victory after announcing final Arirang World Tour dates

Popular News

Sinner survives extreme conditions to keep Australian Open defense alive

Sinner survives extreme conditions to keep Australian Open defense alive
37 minutes ago
Yvonne Lime, ‘I Was Teenage Werewolf’ star and Childhelp co-founder, dies at 90

Yvonne Lime, ‘I Was Teenage Werewolf’ star and Childhelp co-founder, dies at 90
2 hours ago
Guy Fieri marks 58th birthday with eye-popping new makeover

Guy Fieri marks 58th birthday with eye-popping new makeover
3 hours ago