Prince Harry gives strong response on Trumps NATO remarks in official statement

  • By Riba Shaikh
US President Donald Trump sparks outrage with his fresh dig at NATO troops role in Afghanistan war

Prince Harry has broken his silence over Donald Trumps' latest cunning remarks about NATO allies.

The President of United States once again took a sharp dig at his allies in a scathing statement during official visit to Switzerland on Thursday, January 23, 2026.

"I’ve always said, ‘Will they be there, if we ever needed them?’ And that’s really the ultimate test," he questioned.

"And I’m not sure of that. I know that we would have been there, or we would be there, but will they be there?" Trump confessed while speaking to Fox News in Davos.

However, Trump's remarks did not sit well with the UK administration, including the son of King Charles, Prince Harry - who himself has served in Afghanistan.

The Duke of Sussex responded to Trumps assertions about Nato forces in Afghanistan sharing two rare photos f him in a military uniform serving in the front lines.

Alongside the photos, Harry shared an official statement recalling that after 2001, Nato invoked Article 5 for the first and only time in history, making it obligatory for all the allies to support the United States in Afghanistan "in pursuit of our shared security."

"Allies answered that call," Harry asserted, adding, "I served there. I made lifelong friends there."

He continued, "And I lost friends there. The United Kingdom alone had 457 service personnel killed. Thousands of lives were changed forever."

"Mothers and fathers buried sons and daughters. Children were left without a parent. Families are left carrying the cost," the 41-year-old royal added.

Before concluding his strong response, Harry emphasised that the sacrifices made by allied forces "deserve to be spoken about truthfully and with respect, as we all remain united and loyal to the defence of diplomacy and peace."

For the unversed, Meghan Markle's husband took part in two major operations in Afghanistan during his ten-year military service.

The duke first served as Forward Air Controller before flying Apache helicopters.

Prince Harry attained Captain rank before leaving the British Army in 2015.

