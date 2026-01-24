Entertainment
  • By Sidra Khan
Uncle Floyd, iconic New Jersey comedian and pianist, passes away at 74

Legendary comedian and ‘The Uncle Floyd Show’ host Florio ‘Floyd’ Vivino has died at the age of 74

Beloved Uncle Floyd is no more!

The legendary New Jersey comedian and television personality was announced dead at the age of 74 by his musician brother, Jerry Vivino, on Thursday, January 22.

Taking to his Facebook account, Jerry shared a long string of throwback photos of his iconic comedian brother, along with a somber statement that read, “With a heavy heart I am sad to announce the passing of my brother and everybody's favorite uncle, Floyd Vivino.”

Jerry shared that Uncle Floyd’s cause of death were the “health issues” that he had been struggling with for two and a half years.

“After a 2 and a half year battle with ongoing health issues his curtain peacefully closed at 6:05pm on Thursday January 22nd. Rest in peace big brother. You will be missed, but always remembered by friends, family and your loving fans... 10/19/1951 - 01/22/2026,” he continued.

P.C. Facebook/Jerry Vivino
The Trapped Again musician also shared that the family will be holding a private funeral with a memorial celebration of life set to be announced at a future date.

Who was Uncle Floyd?

Born on October 19, 1951, Florio “Floyd” Vivino – well known by his professional name Uncle Floyd, was an American television, film and stage performer famous for his comedy/variety TV show, The Uncle Floyd Show, that ran from 1974 to 1998.

He had a cult following and a 13,000 member fan club.

