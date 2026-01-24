Entertainment
  • By Javeria Ahmed
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni lawsuit puts major Hollywood stars in spotlight

The legal feud betwween Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni began in December 2024

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni lawsuit puts major Hollywood stars in spotlight
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni lawsuit puts major Hollywood stars in spotlight

Newly unsealed legal filings in the Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni case have dragged several major Hollywood names into the spotlight.

In a court filing unsealed this week, the Gossip Girl actress named over 100 potential witnesses in her It Ends With Us lawsuit, including Taylor Swift, Emily Blunt, Gigi Hadid, Hugh Jackman, and HAIM.

It also listed Ryan Reynolds, 49, Jenny Slate, 43, Colleen Hoover, 41, Isabela Ferrer, 20, and her Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants costars Alexis Bledel, 43, Amber Tamblyn, 42, and America Ferrera, 41.

The newly unsealed messages showed that the Green Lantern star mentioned Bradley Cooper, Johnny Depp, Jameela Jamil, Brandon Sklenar, Anna Wintour, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, Matt Damon and Luciana Damon and Travis Kelce.

Partially unsealed texts show Lively allegedly asking Swift to back a revised It Ends With Us script without reading it.

To note, in December 2024, the legal feud began when Lively sued Baldoni, who directed and starred in the film, alleging sexual harassment and retaliation.

However, Baldoni denied the allegations and later filed a since-dismissed $400 million countersuit.

Though the trial is set to kick off in May 2026, several revelations have been shared in the months leading up to it.

In November 2025, unsealed court filings originally submitted in July showed Lively stating more than 100 names of potential witnesses.

Taylor Swift takes bold step to 'protect peace' as Blake Lively texts go viral
Taylor Swift takes bold step to 'protect peace' as Blake Lively texts go viral
Yvonne Lime, ‘I Was Teenage Werewolf’ star and Childhelp co-founder, dies at 90
Yvonne Lime, ‘I Was Teenage Werewolf’ star and Childhelp co-founder, dies at 90
Chrissy Teigen shares secret to strong marriage with John Legend
Chrissy Teigen shares secret to strong marriage with John Legend
Guy Fieri marks 58th birthday with eye-popping new makeover
Guy Fieri marks 58th birthday with eye-popping new makeover
Uncle Floyd, iconic New Jersey comedian and pianist, passes away at 74
Uncle Floyd, iconic New Jersey comedian and pianist, passes away at 74
D4vd hit with another shocking blow after new hearing in teen death case
D4vd hit with another shocking blow after new hearing in teen death case
Victoria Beckham ‘proud’ of Cruz after his cryptic jab at Brooklyn amid rift
Victoria Beckham ‘proud’ of Cruz after his cryptic jab at Brooklyn amid rift
David Beckham, Victoria fear permanently losing son Brooklyn amid estrangement
David Beckham, Victoria fear permanently losing son Brooklyn amid estrangement
Brooklyn Beckham's wedding DJ reacts to Victoria's controversial dance
Brooklyn Beckham's wedding DJ reacts to Victoria's controversial dance
Jason Momoa makes fiery entry as antagonist Lobo in 'Supergirl' new teaser
Jason Momoa makes fiery entry as antagonist Lobo in 'Supergirl' new teaser
Holly Humberstone shares exciting news about her new album
Holly Humberstone shares exciting news about her new album
BTS secures major victory after announcing final Arirang World Tour dates
BTS secures major victory after announcing final Arirang World Tour dates

Popular News

Sinner survives extreme conditions to keep Australian Open defense alive

Sinner survives extreme conditions to keep Australian Open defense alive
37 minutes ago
Yvonne Lime, ‘I Was Teenage Werewolf’ star and Childhelp co-founder, dies at 90

Yvonne Lime, ‘I Was Teenage Werewolf’ star and Childhelp co-founder, dies at 90
2 hours ago
Guy Fieri marks 58th birthday with eye-popping new makeover

Guy Fieri marks 58th birthday with eye-popping new makeover
3 hours ago