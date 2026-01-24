Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni lawsuit puts major Hollywood stars in spotlight

Newly unsealed legal filings in the Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni case have dragged several major Hollywood names into the spotlight.
In a court filing unsealed this week, the Gossip Girl actress named over 100 potential witnesses in her It Ends With Us lawsuit, including Taylor Swift, Emily Blunt, Gigi Hadid, Hugh Jackman, and HAIM.
It also listed Ryan Reynolds, 49, Jenny Slate, 43, Colleen Hoover, 41, Isabela Ferrer, 20, and her Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants costars Alexis Bledel, 43, Amber Tamblyn, 42, and America Ferrera, 41.
The newly unsealed messages showed that the Green Lantern star mentioned Bradley Cooper, Johnny Depp, Jameela Jamil, Brandon Sklenar, Anna Wintour, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, Matt Damon and Luciana Damon and Travis Kelce.
Partially unsealed texts show Lively allegedly asking Swift to back a revised It Ends With Us script without reading it.
To note, in December 2024, the legal feud began when Lively sued Baldoni, who directed and starred in the film, alleging sexual harassment and retaliation.
However, Baldoni denied the allegations and later filed a since-dismissed $400 million countersuit.
Though the trial is set to kick off in May 2026, several revelations have been shared in the months leading up to it.
In November 2025, unsealed court filings originally submitted in July showed Lively stating more than 100 names of potential witnesses.