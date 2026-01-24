Meghan Markle publicly backs Prince Harry's strong response to Trump

Meghan Markle sends strong message to Donald Trump with her supporting stance for Prince Harry.
Shortly after Harry responded to Trumps' scathing remarks about NATO allies, and their role in Afghanistan, Meghan turned to her Instagram stories to echo The Duke of Sussex's message.
The former Suits actress shared a slew of photos featuring Harry - who has also served in the British military for a decade.
Meghan shared a black and white photo of the duke hugging a man who appeared to be a participant at his multi-sport event, The Invictus Games.
Next in line were highlights from the Invictus Games 2025 in Vancouver Whistler.
While one photo saw Harry flying an Apache helicopter during his military service, which he left in 2015 after attaining the rank of captain.
Just hours before this supportive stance from the duchess, Harry released an official statement with two photos of him in a military uniform serving in front line alongside the British troop during Aghanistan war.
"Allies answered that call, I served there. I made lifelong friends there," Harry noted in his statement.
He continued, "And I lost friends there. The United Kingdom alone had 457 service personnel killed. Thousands of lives were changed forever."
"Mothers and fathers buried sons and daughters. Children were left without a parent. Families are left carrying the cost," King Charles son added.
Prince Harry also noted that the sacrifices made by allied forces "deserve to be spoken about truthfully and with respect, as we all remain united and loyal to the defence of diplomacy and peace."
Prince Harry's statement came after Trump publicly noted that, "I’ve always said, ‘Will they be there, if we ever needed them?’ And that’s really the ultimate test."
During his exclusive conversation with Fox News in Switzerland, Davos he questioned, "And I’m not sure of that. I know that we would have been there, or we would be there, but will they be there?"
Prince Harry has been a part of two major operation of The United States in Afghanistan during his military service.