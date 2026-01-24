Suniel Shetty rejects multibillion deal to protect his children from ‘blemish’

Suniel Shetty has proven himself as a responsible father.
During his appearance on Peeping Moon podcast, the 64-year-old Indian actor and film producer made a major revelation, sharing that he was offered a multibillion-rupee deal which he instantly rejected at the heartfelt thought of his children – son Ahan Shetty, daughter Athiya Shetty – and son-in-law KL Rahul.
Opening up about why he has never promoted tobacco brands, the Hera Pheri star revealed that he was approached for a tobacco ad worth INR 4 billion, which he turned down just to prevent his children from “blemish” and protect the family legacy.
“I owe everything to my health. It’s my body that gave Suniel Shetty an opportunity in the film business. If I don’t consider it my place of worship, then I’ll be doing an injustice to myself,” he stated.
The Border actor continued, “What legacy will I leave behind for my children? I may not be relevant today when it comes to cinema or the box office, but even now, 17- to 20-year-olds give me so much love and respect. It’s unreal.”
Adding to his statement, Suniel noted, “I was offered ₹40 crore for a tobacco ad, and I looked at them and said, ‘Do you really think I’ll fall for it?’ I won’t. Maybe I needed that money, but no. I will not do something I don’t believe in, because it would leave a blemish on Ahan, Athiya and Rahul, on everybody. After that, nobody even dares to approach me.”
Suniel Shetty’s upcoming movies:
Suniel Shetty is set to rule the big screens with his upcoming film Welcome to the Jungle – the third installment in the 2007 Welcome franchise.
Moreover, the actor also has the anticipated threequel of his iconic film Hera Pheri in the pipeline.