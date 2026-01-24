Trending
  • By Sidra Khan
Make us preferred on Google
Trending

Suniel Shetty rejects multibillion deal to protect his children from ‘blemish’

The ‘Hera Pheri’ star reveals turning down a deal worth billions of rupees just for his children Athiya and Ahan Shetty

  • By Sidra Khan
Suniel Shetty rejects multibillion deal to protect his children from ‘blemish’
Suniel Shetty rejects multibillion deal to protect his children from ‘blemish’

Suniel Shetty has proven himself as a responsible father.

During his appearance on Peeping Moon podcast, the 64-year-old Indian actor and film producer made a major revelation, sharing that he was offered a multibillion-rupee deal which he instantly rejected at the heartfelt thought of his children – son Ahan Shetty, daughter Athiya Shetty – and son-in-law KL Rahul.

Opening up about why he has never promoted tobacco brands, the Hera Pheri star revealed that he was approached for a tobacco ad worth INR 4 billion, which he turned down just to prevent his children from “blemish” and protect the family legacy.

“I owe everything to my health. It’s my body that gave Suniel Shetty an opportunity in the film business. If I don’t consider it my place of worship, then I’ll be doing an injustice to myself,” he stated.

The Border actor continued, “What legacy will I leave behind for my children? I may not be relevant today when it comes to cinema or the box office, but even now, 17- to 20-year-olds give me so much love and respect. It’s unreal.”

Adding to his statement, Suniel noted, “I was offered ₹40 crore for a tobacco ad, and I looked at them and said, ‘Do you really think I’ll fall for it?’ I won’t. Maybe I needed that money, but no. I will not do something I don’t believe in, because it would leave a blemish on Ahan, Athiya and Rahul, on everybody. After that, nobody even dares to approach me.”

Suniel Shetty’s upcoming movies:

Suniel Shetty is set to rule the big screens with his upcoming film Welcome to the Jungle – the third installment in the 2007 Welcome franchise.

Moreover, the actor also has the anticipated threequel of his iconic film Hera Pheri in the pipeline.

Raha joins Neetu Kapoor for Radhika Sarathkumar meet at Ranbir’s new home
Raha joins Neetu Kapoor for Radhika Sarathkumar meet at Ranbir’s new home
Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul bring star power to Ahan Shetty’s ‘Border 2’ premiere
Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul bring star power to Ahan Shetty’s ‘Border 2’ premiere
Sunny Deol’s special tribute to Dharmendra in Border 2 wins hearts
Sunny Deol’s special tribute to Dharmendra in Border 2 wins hearts
Maya Ali gushes over Hania Amir’s ‘cute’ look in ‘Meri Zindagi Hai Tu’
Maya Ali gushes over Hania Amir’s ‘cute’ look in ‘Meri Zindagi Hai Tu’
'Border 2' evokes patriotism among Indians, receives mixed reviews
'Border 2' evokes patriotism among Indians, receives mixed reviews
'Homebound' star Vishal Jethwa shares emotional reaction over Oscar snub
'Homebound' star Vishal Jethwa shares emotional reaction over Oscar snub
Athiya Shetty celebrates 3rd wedding anniversary with heartfelt post
Athiya Shetty celebrates 3rd wedding anniversary with heartfelt post
Karan Johar finally reacts to Varun Dhawan's 'Border 2' troll controversy
Karan Johar finally reacts to Varun Dhawan's 'Border 2' troll controversy
Emmad Irfani gives huge shoutout to Fahad Mustafa for offering him 'Kafeel'
Emmad Irfani gives huge shoutout to Fahad Mustafa for offering him 'Kafeel'
Suniel Shetty weighs in on nepotism claims amid son Ahan's 'Border 2' release
Suniel Shetty weighs in on nepotism claims amid son Ahan's 'Border 2' release
Jennifer Lopez to sing peace-themed track in Vikrant Massey’s ‘White’?
Jennifer Lopez to sing peace-themed track in Vikrant Massey’s ‘White’?
Diljit Dosanjh marks 'Border 2' release with emotional note & BTS glimpses
Diljit Dosanjh marks 'Border 2' release with emotional note & BTS glimpses

Popular News

Sinner survives extreme conditions to keep Australian Open defense alive

Sinner survives extreme conditions to keep Australian Open defense alive
36 minutes ago
Yvonne Lime, ‘I Was Teenage Werewolf’ star and Childhelp co-founder, dies at 90

Yvonne Lime, ‘I Was Teenage Werewolf’ star and Childhelp co-founder, dies at 90
2 hours ago
Guy Fieri marks 58th birthday with eye-popping new makeover

Guy Fieri marks 58th birthday with eye-popping new makeover
3 hours ago