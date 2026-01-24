Kamaal R Khan faces major legal fallout linked to Mumbai firing case 

Kamaal R Khan has once again grabbed media attention with his alleged involvement in the Mumbai firing case.
On Saturday, January 24th, Hindustan Times reported that the popular Indian actor has booked due to his possible connection to a firing incident at a residential building in the city’s western suburbs.
The Mumbai police informed media outlets that the incident occurred on January 18th in Nalanda Society in Oshiwara, Andheri.
However, the arrest was made a few days later after an intense investigation by the police officials.
In the official statement, the police noted that the two bullets were fired into a complex, one was recovered from a second-floor apartment and another from one on the fourth floor.
The police said that Kamaal Rashid Khan had obtained a gun licence and a firearm from Uttar Pradesh in 2005.
After acquiring the weapon, he brought it to Mumbai and kept the gun, which was licensed in Uttar Pradesh, at his residence in the city for nearly two decades.
Four to five days after taking back the firearm, the 51-year-old was cleaning the gun at his home when he allegedly fired two rounds to test whether it was working properly.
During this time, the shots were fired in the direction of a tree on Lokhandwala Back Road.
However, due to strong winds, the bullets deviated from their path and struck the nearby Nalanda building.
Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident.
Afterwards, the actor, who is known for his multiple controversies in the Bollywood industry, was taken into police custody.
As of now, police have not revealed further updates on Kamaal Rashid Khan's arrest.