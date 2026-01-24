Trending
  • By Javeria Ahmed
'Homebound' star Ishaan Khatter pens emotional note after Oscar exit

'Homebound' achieved a major milestone by reaching the Top 15 shortlist of Oscar in December 2025

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Homebound star Ishaan Khatter pens emotional note after Oscar exit
Following Homebound’s exit from the Oscar race, Ishaan Khatter reacted with emotional messages on Instagram.

The Dhadak star shared a contemplative note about Homebound, along with unseen behind-the-scenes moments.

In a caption he wrote, “Homebound is and always was a piece of my heart. It’s a story that took us through a journey inwards after daring to look outside the bubble we identify ourselves in. As difficult a reality as it mirrors, this film has always ultimately been hopeful to me in every way I can relate to it, as a human being, as a cinema person.. and a young actor.”

Kahtter continued, “Today as we somewhat come to an end of one part of its journey, I know I will always look back at it with love and gratitude.. And as a sort of moral compass. @neeraj.ghaywan i love you brother. There are very few people I can say this about but I know I can always trust your conscience as a yardstick. Love to all the heroes behind the camera and to all of you who owned this film and spoke of it like your own. Homebound (infinity sign) no feeling is final”.

Vishal Jethwa also expressed his sorrow after Homebound did not make it’s way in Oscars nomination.

Before its exit, it achieved a major milestone by reaching the Top 15 shortlist in December 2025.

It was only the fifth Indian film in 98 years to reach this stage.

