  • By Hania Jamil
Mouni Roy opens up about harassment at Haryana event: 'I'm humiliated'

Bollywood actress Mouni Roy has called out a disturbing experience she faced at a recent event in Karnal, Haryana.

Turning to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, January 24, the Naagin actress claimed that she was harassed by audience members, including elderly men.

Expressing her disgust, Roy shared that during the event men walked towards the stage and put their hands on her waist under the pretext of taking clicks, when she rejected their moves, she was met with hostility.

The 40-year-old added that the situation took a turn for the worst when she reached the stage, as two men at the front made lewd remarks and obscene gestures and even called her names.

Roy said that when she gestured for them to stop, they threw roses at her; and despite the disturbing situation, she completed her performance; however, no organiser removed them from the front of the stage.

She highlighted her concern for women who are just starting their career; adding, "If someone like me has to go through this I can only imagine what new girls starting to work and do shows must be. I'm humiliated traumatised and want the authorities to take action for these intolerable behaviour."

picture credit: Mouni Roy/ Instagram
In another Story, she also alleged that the "uncles" were taking low-angel videos once she was on the stage that was on a height.

"I love my country our people our traditions but this? The guts. The entitlement of being men. O never put up anything negative i go through. But this. Have no words.

Have no expression or abuse that would make any sense for this behaviour. We as actors go to these events to wish the bride and the groom to add to their celebration. We are their guests and they harass us like this. Yuk," she concluded the lengthy statement.

Mouni Roy, who appeared in The Bhootnii alongside Sanjay Dutt and Sunny Singh last year, was later seen in the espionage thriller Salakaar, which released on OTT.

