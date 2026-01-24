Trending
  By Javeria Ahmed
Hadiqa Kiani explains why she’s missing from ‘Pakistan Idol’ season 2

Hadiqa Kiani has finally broken the silence on why she isn’t part of this season of Pakistan Idol.

During her conversation Jaanan singer mentioned that the she wasn’t asked, though she would be open to returning as a judge if approached.

When asked why she isn’t part of the current season, Kiani said, “There’s no special reason for my absence this season; I wasn’t asked for it,” adding quipply, “I just couldn’t reach out to them directly.”

She also shared that she was invited to be a guest judge in this season but she couldn’t attend it as she was not in Pakistan.

Complimenting the Pakistan Idol panel, the Hona Tha Pyar singer said she’s “very happy” with the judges and feels the show is going exceptionally well.

Notably, Hadiqa Kiani was a part of an esteemed panel of judges including Bushra Ansari and Ali Azmat.

The second season, which premiered in October 2025 on Geo Entertainment and the Begin streaming app, features a new four-member panel, Fawad Khan, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Bilal Maqsood, Zeb Bangash.

To note, the judges panel of Pakistan Idol faced continuous criticism as singer Humaira Arshad questioned the technical expertise of some judges, specifically targeting Fawad Khan.

However, the netizens took to social media to defend the judges noting that Fawad Khan is a former vocalist for Entity Paradigm (EP) and Bilal Maqsood was part of the band Strings.

