  By Fatima Hassan
Merub Ali fuels dating buzz with singer Havi after Asim Azhar break up 

Merub Ali seemingly has a notable list of potential romantic interests in the music industry!  

The prominent Pakistani television actress and influencer, who was once romantically linked with Asim Azhar, has now sparked romance speculations with another singer, Havi.

After celebrating her 24th birthday alongside her family members and close pals, the Sinf-e-Aahan star has been linking up with Auj frontman, whose real name is Abdul Rehman Sajid.

A few days after her intimate birthday party in Karachi, Merub took to her Instagram account to share a carousel of images from her big day.

P.C.: Merub Ali/Instagram
P.C.: Merub Ali/Instagram 

In a series of images, the Paristaan actress unexpectedly dropped a candid photo featuring herself and Havi, who was also present at her private celebrations.

Merub also spotted wearing Havi's coat in other photos and footage, which sent the internet into a frenzy.

Fans reactions over Merub Ali and Havi's romance reports: 

As her post garnered fans' attention, several netizens flocked to the comment section with speculations about whether the two are dating each other.

One eagle-eyed fan noticed, "I ship! Such a nice couple, if true."

"Return Havi's jacket," another sarcastically penned.

While a third chimed in, "Sunflower has given by Havi, I know everything."

Despite these speculations, Merub Ali and Havi have not revealed their relationship status. 

About Merub Ali and Asim Azhar's breakup: 

For those unaware, Merub Ali was previously with Asim Azhar, who is set to take his new relationship with Hania Aamir to the next level with marriage plans. 

Asim and Merub announced their high-profile breakup with a brief statement on social media in June last year.  

