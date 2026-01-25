King Charles marks major milestone with rare video message

King Charles is anything but proud as his charity, The King's Trust, celebrates its 50th anniversary.
Established as The Prince's Trust in 1976 by Charles, the charity worked in helping young individuals overcome hardships, find employment, or build their own enterprises.
In a video message marking the personal high, the king noted, "Over the last 50 years, the work of my trust has proved beyond doubt that supporting young people through personal development and the acquisition of self-confidence and self-esteem can make a real difference and transform lives."
An anniversary impact report titled "50 Years Of Working For Young People" is scheduled for release next week.
Since its inception, the trust has assisted more than 1.3 million young people, while around 92,000 individuals across the UK have been supported in launching their own businesses through the charity's programmes.
Charles expressed his pride at these achievements, noting he was "so very pleased, and proud, that the trust's work continues to go from strength to strength."
"While the challenges young people face may change with the times, their spirit and resilience remain constant," Charles said in his anniversary message.
Notably, actor Idris Elba has also spoken publicly about how the trust provided him with a life-changing opportunity during his early career.