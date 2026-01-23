Royal couple announce end of marriage in sad statement: 'difficult step'

Royal
  • By Riba Shaikh
  • By Riba Shaikh
A renowned royal couple has decided to call it quits!

The Prince Bernhard and Princess Annette of Orange-Nassau of the Netherlands have announced their divorce after 25 years of marriage.

On Friday, January 23, the official website of the Dutch royal family released a statement from the royal couple which read, "After 25 years of marriage, we have decided to divorce."

It continued, "We are doing this by mutual agreement and with mutual respect. We will continue to care for our three children together."

"Despite this, it remains a difficult step. We therefore ask for everyone's understanding and respect for our privacy," the former couple added.

The statement was concluded with a sign "Bernhard van Oranje and Annette Sekrève."

Prince Bernhard and Princess Annette were last photographed at King's Day celebration in April 2025.

For the unversed, Bernard is the cousin of King Willem-Alexander, and the son of Queen Juliana of the Netherlands' daughter, Princess Margriet.

The now-divorced couple tied the knot in July 2000 and share three children: Isabella, Samuel and Benjamin.

