Prince William carries out major Royal engagement in Bristol without Kate Middleton

Prince William paid a heartfelt visit to Bristol without Kate Middleton to support a cause close to his heart.
On Thursday, January 22 - the third day of his trip to Scotland with Kate, The Prince of Wales stepped out for a solo visit to a tech giant, Matter - one of the finalists of 2025 Earthshot Prize Awards.
The purpose of the visit was to see Matter filter a "pioneering technology designed to stop microplastics entering our waterways and oceans."
Following William's visit to Matter, the official account of Kensington Palace released a series of photos and videos, featuring the future King interacting with the workers as they showed how the technology works.
The caption alongside the Instagram post read, "The Matter filter can be fitted to washing machines in any home and ultimately scaled globally for the good of the planet."
As per GB news, after Matter visit, William will head to the NCC to see the Isambard-Al Supercomputer, which is being used by the scientists at the University of Bristol to develop new drugs for heart disease, Alzheimer’s, and cancer.
To note, the reason behind Kate skipping the visits is not revealed yet.