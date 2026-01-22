Royal
  • By Riba Shaikh
Make us preferred on Google
Royal

Prince William carries out major Royal engagement in Bristol without Kate Middleton

Prince William and Kate Middleton are currently on their first joint trip to Scotland

  • By Riba Shaikh
Prince William carries out major Royal engagement in Bristol without Kate Middleton
Prince William carries out major Royal engagement in Bristol without Kate Middleton

Prince William paid a heartfelt visit to Bristol without Kate Middleton to support a cause close to his heart.

On Thursday, January 22 - the third day of his trip to Scotland with Kate, The Prince of Wales stepped out for a solo visit to a tech giant, Matter - one of the finalists of 2025 Earthshot Prize Awards.

The purpose of the visit was to see Matter filter a "pioneering technology designed to stop microplastics entering our waterways and oceans."

Following William's visit to Matter, the official account of Kensington Palace released a series of photos and videos, featuring the future King interacting with the workers as they showed how the technology works.

The caption alongside the Instagram post read, "The Matter filter can be fitted to washing machines in any home and ultimately scaled globally for the good of the planet."

As per GB news, after Matter visit, William will head to the NCC to see the Isambard-Al Supercomputer, which is being used by the scientists at the University of Bristol to develop new drugs for heart disease, Alzheimer’s, and cancer.

To note, the reason behind Kate skipping the visits is not revealed yet.

Sarah Ferguson finally ends 'all ties' with Andrew as he’s no longer 'useful'
Sarah Ferguson finally ends 'all ties' with Andrew as he’s no longer 'useful'
King Charles sends invite for special event after Harry's emotional showdown
King Charles sends invite for special event after Harry's emotional showdown
Queen Camilla speaks out on emotional toll amid King Charles’ cancer journey
Queen Camilla speaks out on emotional toll amid King Charles’ cancer journey
Prince William confirms key visit after Prince Harry's explosive court statement
Prince William confirms key visit after Prince Harry's explosive court statement
Prince Harry breaks down in court as he speaks about Meghan Markle
Prince Harry breaks down in court as he speaks about Meghan Markle
Royal Family issues statement as King's beloved sister dies
Royal Family issues statement as King's beloved sister dies
Kensington Palace trespasser breaks silence on barging into Kate, William’s home
Kensington Palace trespasser breaks silence on barging into Kate, William’s home
Princess Diana’s protection officer makes big claim as Harry awaits RAVEC report
Princess Diana’s protection officer makes big claim as Harry awaits RAVEC report
Prince William, Princess Kate’s cheeky curling game face-off swoons fans
Prince William, Princess Kate’s cheeky curling game face-off swoons fans
Kensington Palace shares Kate, William's new photo with delightful update
Kensington Palace shares Kate, William's new photo with delightful update
King Charles, Queen Camilla ‘profoundly shocked' and 'saddened' over tragic news
King Charles, Queen Camilla ‘profoundly shocked' and 'saddened' over tragic news
King Charles extends heartfelt birthday wish to Duchess Sophie as she turns 61
King Charles extends heartfelt birthday wish to Duchess Sophie as she turns 61

Popular News

Timothée Chalamet makes Oscars history with 'Marty Supreme' nod

Timothée Chalamet makes Oscars history with 'Marty Supreme' nod
one minute ago
Earthquake of 4.7 magnitude hits northern Utah

Earthquake of 4.7 magnitude hits northern Utah

18 minutes ago
'Masters of the Universe' trailer teases He-Man journey from office to battle field

'Masters of the Universe' trailer teases He-Man journey from office to battle field
39 minutes ago