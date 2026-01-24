'Complicated' reason Princess Eugenie completely 'cut ties' with Andrew

Princess Eugenie has reportedly completely cut off with his disgraced father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.
The Princess of York - who was last spotted with King Charles and rest of the royal family as she joined them for traditional Christmas service in Sandringham, has distanced herself from Andrew due to one very "complicated" reason.
Andrew was formally stripped of all his royal titles in November last year amid the ongoing investigation into his ties with the late sex offender and paedophile, Jeffrey Epstein.
Since falling from grace, Andrew's daughters and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson were all he had, however, Eugenie's recent move has proven what her priorities are.
Royal expert Jennie Bond has explained why Andrew's younger daughter had to distance herself from her dad, who has been embroiled in controversies almost all his life.
"For Eugenie, things are even more complicated because she is such an ardent campaigner against slavery," Jennie told Mirror.
She continued, "And yet her father has been involved with a man who trafficked sex slaves – and Andrew has not apologised to those women. I imagine she feels her own integrity is at stake."