Princess Anne summons King Charles, William amid monarch's 'harsh treatment'

Princess Anne - who is known as the "hardest working" Royal has held a crucial meeting with King Charles and Prince William.
Just days before her disgraced brother Andrew's eviction from Royal Lodge, Anne has held crunch talks with Charles and his elder son to address their treatment of the former Duke of York.
According to the Daily Mail, The Princess Royal with her brother Prince Edward's support has voiced her concerns over Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's "harsh treatment" by His Majesty.
Andrew - who is now being moved to a much humbler private residence in Sandringham, was formally ordered to leave his 30-room mansion last year in October when he was stripped of all his royal titles.
Now, inside sources are claiming that Andrew's issue has caused disruption and disputes among senior royals as some members remain convinced that Charles response was misappropriate.
"Anne has been vocal with both the King and William about Andrew's treatment," an insider told adding that "Edward is backing her to some extent."
"There are several arguments going on between Andrew and the King and between the King and the wider family – some of whom are convinced the King has treated his brother too harshly," they added.
The outlet further reported that Andrew preferred Wood Farm which is comparatively bigger that Marsh Farm.
However, his preference was dismissed as "inappropriate" owing to the property's recent royal associations.
Andrew lost his royal status amid the ongoing investigation into his association with late paedophile and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.