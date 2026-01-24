Royal Family issues Kate Middleton update after William’s first foreign trip confirmed

Royal Family has shared a delightful update on Kate Middleton following Kensington Palace's exciting announcement.
Just days after Kensington Palace announced Prince William's first official trip to Saudi Arabia next month, Royal Family's official website shared Kate's upcoming solo visit.
"27 January 2026, The Princess of Wales Patron, Rugby Football League, will visit Wakefield Trinity Rugby League Club, Doncaster Road, Wakefield," as per the official Royal Diary.
The Princess of Wales became patron of the Rugby Football League (RFL) and the Rugby Football Union (RFU) in 2022.
While on Wednesday, Kensington Palace in its official statement noted, "At the request of His Majesty´s Government, the Prince of Wales will visit the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia between Monday 9th and Wednesday 11th February."
"His Royal Highness´ visit comes as the UK and Saudi Arabia celebrate growing trade, energy and investment ties, and as the two nations approach a century of diplomatic relations," it added.