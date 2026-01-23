Harry, Meghan fuming over Royal Family's ‘hypocrisy’ after William’s fresh exposé

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is believed to have a very shocking reaction after finding out Prince William's earnings.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex - who left the Royal Family in 2020 and moved to the US are reportedly fuming over firm's "double standards" amid their own financial struggles lately.
Last week, William's estate, The Dutchy of Cornwall released a 2024/2025 report revealing the staggering $30 million salary of the heir to the throne.
Now, a well-placed source has exclusively told a western outlet how the couple has reacted to William's wealth.
"From Harry and Meghan’s point of view it feels incredibly unfair and hypocritical. Anytime she and Harry get a big payday they get absolutely hammered from every direction and branded greedy," the source revealed.
They continued, "Yet William can pull in $30 million and no one bats an eye or questions why he’s getting paid so much money. And he’s raking in more from other ventures alongside the Duchy of Cornwall; yet you never hear anyone complaining about him being money hungry the way they do about Meghan and Harry."
"The rules are completely different depending on which side of the family you’re on. It’s a massive double standard," they added.
The source further explained "That’s a hard pill to swallow, especially right now when cash flow is such an issue for them. Of course it’s triggered some very real jealousy."
"They genuinely believe they work just as hard, if not harder, for causes they care deeply about, yet the financial rewards don’t even come close," they added.
The insider claimed that Harry and Meghan may not admit it but "it’s galling to watch William and Kate cash in while they’re scrambling and still being painted as the villains."
This update came just two days after Prince Harry took to the witness stand in London's High Court amid the hearing of his ongoing legal battle against Associated Newspapers Limited.
The Duke of Sussex filed the privacy invasion lawsuit against the UK publisher in 2020 over unlawful practices to gather his personal information by phone tapping and through private investigators.