King Charles shares Princess Anne's huge update amid rift rumours

King Charles' office has dropped a fresh update about Princess Anne amid dispute rumours.
Following Daily Mail's report that Anne has held "crunch talks" with the monarch and Prince William to discuss Andrew issue, Royal Family's official account offered a special glimpse into her latest engagement.
Taking to their official account on Thursday, January 22, shared a collage of Anne's photos as she "attended a candle-lighting ceremony for peace this week at St Giles' Cathedral."
As per the caption on the photo, The Princess Royal "joined senior representatives of Scotland's faith communities and civic life in a moment of shared commitment to peace and social cohesion."
The photo collage perfectly captured King's sister lighting up the candles and interacting with the representatives of all religions.
Inside sources told the aforementioned outlets that King's harsh treatment of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has sparked a rift among senior royals as some members remain convinced that Charles is going a little too far with his disgraced brother.
"Anne has been vocal with both the King and William about Andrew's treatment," an insider told adding that "Edward is backing her to some extent."
"There are several arguments going on between Andrew and the King and between the King and the wider family – some of whom are convinced the King has treated his brother too harshly," they added.