  By Riba Shaikh
King Felipe, Queen Letizia drop big surprise for Spain days after train crash

King Felipe of Spain and Queen Letizia have made a surprising move for Spaniards just days after train crash incident.

On Thursday, January 22, the Spanish Royal Family's official account shared delightful photos of the King and Queen as they inaugurated the 46th edition of the International Tourism Fair (FITUR).

The event was held onat IFEMA Madrid; world-renowned tourism sector "that showcases Spain's capacity to lead in attracting travelers and generating trends with more than 900 exhibitors and 10,000 companies from 161 different countries."

For the inaugural event, Her Majesty opted for a black button up shirt with matching trousers.

While Felipe looked dapper in a stripped black three piece suit.

The carousel was accompanied by a long caption describing, "Among the new features of this edition are the stand of Mexico, the guest country, which boasts an immersive space to showcase its tourist regions and Pueblos Mágicos (Magical Towns), and the Knowledge Pavilion, conceived as a strategic center for tourism knowledge with 8 auditoriums and more than 250 top-level speakers."

Following the tour, the monarchs visited the Andalusia stand and signed the book of condolence, "We wish to express our shared sorrow with all Spaniards and visitors to the fair regarding the train tragedy in Adamuz, Córdoba. With all our affection, Felipe R and Letizia R."

On Sunday, January 18, two trains collided near the town of Adamuz, in the Córdoba province in Andalucía. At least 43 people died and dozens more were injured.

