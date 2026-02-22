Dur-e-Fishan Saleem urgently seeks blood donor

News
  • By Salima Bhutto
Dur-e-Fishan Saleem urgently seeks a blood donor as she posted a personal message on her social media account.

The 30-year-old actress took to Instagram on Sunday, February 22, and penned a detailed note, writing, “Urgent Blood Donor Appeal.”

Saleem went on to say, “- For M. Rayyan (MR# 2999) 8-year-old M. Rayyan, battling Aplastic Anemia, urgently needs continued blood support as he prepares for a Bone Marrow Transplant.”

“We require 100-150 blood donors, mainly for platelets, to help sustain him during this critical time,” said the Ishq Murshid star said, adding, “Hospital: NIBD Hospital, Karachi MR#: 2999 Address: Block 6, PECHS."

In the end, the Sanwal Yaar Piya actress noted, “If you are eligible to donate, please visit NIBD and donate under his MR number. If you cannot donate, kindly share this message widely.

“Your support can help save a young life.”

On the professional front, Dur-e-Fishan Saleem will soon star in Dar-e-Nijaat alongside Sheheryar Munawar.

Directed by Saqib Khan and produced by 3's Entertainment, the upcoming drama will also feature Nameer Khan and air on ARY Digital.

Saleem was last seen drama serial Sanwal Yaar Piya alongside Feroze Khan and Ahmed Ali Akbar.

The drama which aired on Geo Entertainment, was written by Hashim Nadeem and directed by Wajahat Rauf.

