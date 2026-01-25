Royal
  • By Hania Jamil
Make us preferred on Google
Royal

Princess Charlene of Monaco celebrates 48th birthday with stunning portrait

The Princess of Monaco, a former Olympic swimmer, tied the knot with Prince Albert II in July 2011

  • By Hania Jamil
Princess Charlene of Monaco celebrates 48th birthday with stunning portrait
Princess Charlene of Monaco celebrates 48th birthday with stunning portrait 

Princess Charlene of Monaco, wife of Prince Albert II, is celebrating her 48th birthday.

On Sunday, January 25, the official Instagram account of the Monaco Royal Family shared a stunning side profile of Charlene, who donned a white dress and diamond stud in the click.

"A very Happy Birthday to H.S.H Princess Charlene," the social media post's caption read alongside a cake emoji.


Fans of the royal flooded the comment section, showering the princess with best wishes on her special day.

"Happy birthday to Princess Charlene! A princess at heart for Monaco, who shines throughout the world," one user penned.

Another fan noted, "Happy Birthday H.S.H Princess Charlene! She is beautiful."

About Princess Charlene:

Princess Charlene, who is a former Olympic swimmer, tied the knot with Prince Albert in July 2011.

Born in Zimbabwe, Charlene Lynette Wittstock moved to South Africa at age 12 and represented South Africa at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

She retired from competitive swimming in 2007 due to a shoulder injury.

After marrying the prince of Monaco, she gave birth to twins, Princess Gabriella, Countess of Carlades, and Hereditary Prince Jacques in December 2014.

Princess Beatrice faces major setback amid Princess Eugenie's shocking move
Princess Beatrice faces major setback amid Princess Eugenie's shocking move
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry mark first Sundance Film Festival appearance
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry mark first Sundance Film Festival appearance
King Charles marks major milestone with rare video message
King Charles marks major milestone with rare video message
'Complicated' reason Princess Eugenie completely 'cut ties' with Andrew
'Complicated' reason Princess Eugenie completely 'cut ties' with Andrew
Royal Family issues Kate Middleton update after William’s first foreign trip confirmed
Royal Family issues Kate Middleton update after William’s first foreign trip confirmed
Meghan Markle publicly backs Prince Harry's strong response to Trump
Meghan Markle publicly backs Prince Harry's strong response to Trump
Prince Harry gives strong response on Trumps NATO remarks in official statement
Prince Harry gives strong response on Trumps NATO remarks in official statement
Royal couple announce end of marriage in sad statement: 'difficult step'
Royal couple announce end of marriage in sad statement: 'difficult step'
Sarah Ferguson's potential return may throw Royal Family into tight spot?
Sarah Ferguson's potential return may throw Royal Family into tight spot?
Harry, Meghan fuming over Royal Family's ‘hypocrisy’ after William’s fresh exposé
Harry, Meghan fuming over Royal Family's ‘hypocrisy’ after William’s fresh exposé
King Charles shares Princess Anne's huge update amid rift rumours
King Charles shares Princess Anne's huge update amid rift rumours
Princess Beatrice quietly marks daughter Athena's 1st birthday amid family rift
Princess Beatrice quietly marks daughter Athena's 1st birthday amid family rift

Popular News

Ben Affleck's rumoured new flame responds to escalating relationship buzz

Ben Affleck's rumoured new flame responds to escalating relationship buzz
18 minutes ago
Princess Beatrice faces major setback amid Princess Eugenie's shocking move

Princess Beatrice faces major setback amid Princess Eugenie's shocking move
52 minutes ago
Kristen Stewart makes shocking remark about future in the US: 'can't work'

Kristen Stewart makes shocking remark about future in the US: 'can't work'
2 hours ago