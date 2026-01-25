Princess Charlene of Monaco celebrates 48th birthday with stunning portrait 

Princess Charlene of Monaco, wife of Prince Albert II, is celebrating her 48th birthday.
On Sunday, January 25, the official Instagram account of the Monaco Royal Family shared a stunning side profile of Charlene, who donned a white dress and diamond stud in the click.
"A very Happy Birthday to H.S.H Princess Charlene," the social media post's caption read alongside a cake emoji.
Fans of the royal flooded the comment section, showering the princess with best wishes on her special day.
"Happy birthday to Princess Charlene! A princess at heart for Monaco, who shines throughout the world," one user penned.
Another fan noted, "Happy Birthday H.S.H Princess Charlene! She is beautiful."
About Princess Charlene:
Princess Charlene, who is a former Olympic swimmer, tied the knot with Prince Albert in July 2011.
Born in Zimbabwe, Charlene Lynette Wittstock moved to South Africa at age 12 and represented South Africa at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.
She retired from competitive swimming in 2007 due to a shoulder injury.
After marrying the prince of Monaco, she gave birth to twins, Princess Gabriella, Countess of Carlades, and Hereditary Prince Jacques in December 2014.