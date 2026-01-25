Prince Harry’s stalker makes shocking court appearance during Mail trial

In a shocking new twist, Prince Harry has encountered a major trouble amid his ongoing legal battle with the Daily Mail’s publishers.
Last Sunday, the Duke of Sussex returned to the UK for his high-profile lawsuit against the Mail, in which he has accused the publishers of breaching his privacy.
The father of two also made court appearances in the recent days, providing bombshell evidence against the outlet.
However, in a shocking new update, it has now been reported that Harry – who has been trying his best to secure taxpayer-funded security for himself and his family while staying in the UK – had an unexpected person sitting just a few meters behind him, raising concerns for his security.
As reported by The Telegraph, Prince Harry’s stalker was seen sitting a couple of benches behind him in the High Court’s public gallery on two separate occasions during the trial.
While the Duke’s private security officers recognized the woman instantly, they were powerless to act against her.
"There is nothing they could do; they are not the police. It's a public building, and she has a right to be there,” shared a source, adding, "He is obviously always worried about his security situation; it's not ideal."
For those unaware, the woman is believed to be struggling with mental health issues and has stalked Prince Harry at various locations, including his visit to Nigeria.
She had also managed to breach security at a central London hotel last September, gaining access to a secure zone during the WellChild Awards ceremony.