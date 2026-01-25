Royal
  • By Sidra Khan
Royal

Kate Middleton, Prince William mark Burns Night with poet’s soothing stanza

The Prince and Princess of Wales commemorate the life and poetry of Scottish poet Robert Burns with his iconic poem

Prince William and Princess Kate are celebrating Burns Night.

Taking to their joint Instagram account on Sunday, January 25, the Prince and Princess of Wales marked Burns Night by sharing a soothing stanza from Robert Burns’ 1786 poem, Composed in Spring.

“Celebrating Burns Nights with a stanza from ‘Composed in Spring’, written by Robert Burns in 1786,” they captioned.

The stanza – written in a calm video featuring a serene landscape and lake with a soothing music playing in background – reads, “Again rejoicing Nature sees, Her robe assume its vernal hues, Her leafy locks wave in the breeze, All freshly steep’d in morning dews.”

Burns Night – celebrated annually on January 25 – commemorates the life and poetry of Scottish poet Robert Burns.

Royal fans’ reactions:

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s sweet post warmed the hearts of their fans, as one of them gushed, “My kinda princess to reference Robert Burns.”

“Nature's soothing balm,” commented another, while a third chimed in, “I'm loving these content from the Prince and Princess of Wales.”

A fourth added, “God created a beautiful world for us to love and enjoy!”

Prince William and Princess Kate’s visit to Scotland:

Prince William and Catherine’s latest post comes within a week after they visited Scotland for a delightful trip, carrying out multiple engagements and simultaneously enjoying their time there by participating in exciting activities, including learning about mythology at The Kelpies.

They also faced each other off in a playful curling game at the National Curling Academy, and learned weaving traditional Scottish tartan.

