Orry’s eye-brow raising remarks about Sara Ali Khan sparks feud rumours

Sara Ali Khan and social media star Orhan Awatramani’s friendship has seemingly reached its lowest point after Orry’s eye-brow raising remarks about the actress came to light.
It all started when the social media influencer unfollowed the 30-year-old actress on Instagram.
Now recently Orry uploaded a reel in which he wore a blue mesh top featuring a printed, dotted outline of a bra.
One of the users asked his bizzare fashion choice, asking what his outfit was “holding together.”
To which, the popular influencer responded, “Sara Ali Khan’s hits,” caused an immediate digital uproar that the two, who used to be good friends, are no longer on talking terms.
Many social media users even identified his actions as online bullying and pointed out that targeting a former friend’s professional insecurities for social media engagement is a bridge too far.
The speculations about fallout of friednship between the Love Aaj Kal actress and Orry began earlier when the latter posted a reel titled “3 worst names,” listing the names Sara, Amrita and Palak without surnames.
Soon after, both Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan unfollowed him on Instagram.
When an Instagram user later asked Orry if he had also unfollowed Sara and Ibrahim, he responded, “Long ago bro. They just caught up.”