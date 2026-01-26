Saba Qamar expresses gratitude for recognition of her journey

Trending
  By Javeria Ahmed
Saba Qamar marked a special moment in her career as she expressed heartfelt gratitude for the recognition of her journey.

On Monday, the Pamaal starlet took to Instagram Stories to share a post from The Expat Story, titled, “Saba Qamar: The Reigning Queen.”

On the snap, she expressed in a caption, “You made my day with that beautiful write-up! Thank you for celebrating my work with such heart, Grateful.”

In another slide, the Case No. 9 star dropped a screenshot of an article titled, “Why Saba Qamar Is Way Ahead of Her Contemporaries.”

She said in a caption, “When someone understands your art, it feels like being truly seen. Thank you for your generous words and for honouring my journey.”

To note, Saba Qamar is currently enjoying the success of her career as she is known for her versatility and willingness to take on challenging and socially relevant roles.

Her career, spanning over two decades, includes notable work in television, film, and web series, both locally and internationally.

Notably, Saba Qamar’s courtroom drama Case No. 9 became one of Pakistan's highest-rated dramas and her performances in Muamma and Pamaal have earned critical acclaim.

