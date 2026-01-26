Mawra Hocane likens her major personal move to viral penguin’s lone walk

As a clip of a penguin has begun making rounds over the internet, Mawra Hocane drew parallels between it and her major move.
Taking to her official Instagram stories on Monday, January 26, the Jafaa actress opened up about her bold move of relocating from one city to another, noting that people around her warned that it could end her career.
However, she did not let people’s opinion affect her decision and made a conscious choice just like the penguin did.
Re-sharing the penguin’s clip, she revealed, “When I moved cities 5 years ago… So many told me it’d end my career… I’d only be doing side work… It was hard but I knew how I felt… And all this time later it was the best thing I could do for myself.”
The Jama Taqseem actress continued, “Never run the rat race. Be in your own lane. Preserve your sanity.. Preserve the magic.”
For those unfamiliar, a clip featuring a lonely penguin walking away from its colony toward distant icy mountains has gone viral on the internet, becoming one of the biggest viral sensations of early 2026.
The clip, originally uploaded almost a decade ago with the title Nihilist Penguin, has been taken from a 2007 documentary, Encounters at the End of the World.
What’s strange in the clip is not the penguin walking alone, but it abandoning its group and heading toward the mountains, a behavior which is extremely rare for them and highly fatal.
As there’s no specific reason known behind the adorable animal’s strange move, social media users are all sharing their own stances what the step could mean.
While some describe it as the biggest motivation of a decade, others are more focused on the distressing side of the whole situation.