Dua Malik gives sneak peek into her dreamy wedding

  By Salima Bhutto
Dua Malik recently gave a sneak peek into her dreamy wedding with Sohail Haider as the couple marks 11 years of togetherness.

The sister of Feroze Khan and Humaima Malik took to Instagram on Monday, January 26, and offered a glimpse from her dreamy events.

In the caption, she wrote, “Nikah, Mayun, Mehndi, Shadi Highlights—every moment exactly how I imagined it.”

Dua went on to say, “Of all the things I’ve done in life, making my dream wedding for myself come true will always be special.”

She also gave a special shoutout to Natasha Salon, designer Ali Xeeshan, and Amir Adnan .

In the end, she shared, “11 years later, watching us all so young.”

Dua also gave a hint of Asim Azhar being part of the wedding, saying, “Guess where is little Asim Azhar , @sadafkanwal @ayazsamoo and many more.”

Time flies, memories stay And My Groom @sohailhaiderr,” she concluded.

For the unversed, Dua Malik is a multi-talented singer, songwriter, host and composer.

Besides these accomplishments she is also a Life Coach, a therapist, a motivational speaker with inclinations towards Sufism. She married her husband in 2014.

