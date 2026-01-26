DJ Snake cancels massive 6-city India tour after sudden medical emergency  

DJ Snake abruptly cancelled his six-city Sunburn Arena tour after an unexpected medical emergency.
The 39-year-old French record producer, who was due to return to India in February this year, has shocked fans after cancelling the musical tour.
On Monday, January 26, Snake took to his official X account to inform his fans of his unexpected medical condition, which led him to take an "incredibly hard" decision in his life.
"Hey guys, I've been battling a health issue for a while, and it's finally caught up with me. After talking with my doctors, I need to have surgery in early February. It's something I can't push or delay anymore, and I'll need a month to fully rest and recover after that," Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez’s songwriting partner, noted.
Despite battling with serious health challenges, Snake promised his Indian fans to return to the country soon, saying, "This means cancelling all my shows, including the India tour, and that decision has been incredibly hard. But I need to get back to 100%, and this is the only way."
"Thank you for your love & understanding. I'll be back soon, stronger than before," Snake, whose real name is William Sami Étienne Grigahcine, concluded.
It is worth noting that DJ Snake was earlier scheduled to begin the tour in Kolkata in September last year and conclude in Delhi-NCR in October the same year. It was then rescheduled for 2025 due to logistical issues.