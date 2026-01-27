Hania Aamir, Osman Khalid Butt raise their voices for 'forgotten Pakistanis'  

Trending
  • By Fatima Hassan
  • By Fatima Hassan
Hania Aamir and Osman Khalid Butt have supported the forgotten Pakistanis, who are quietly suffering from the worst natural disaster. 

On Monday, January 25, the Meri Zindagi Hai Tu starlet took to her Instagram Stories to re-share heart-wrenching footage, showing a disturbing situation of people and children of Tirah, who were forced to leave their houses. 

The re-shared post said, "The forgotten Pakistanis."

P.C.: Hania Aamir/Instagram Stories
P.C.: Hania Aamir/Instagram Stories 

In another slide, the 28-year-old Pakistani actress shared the heartbreaking scenes in the clip, showing civilians from the occupied Tirah Valley, who were forcibly displaced amid harsh winter conditions. 

Osman also urged his fans to support the victims by donating to the trusted donation drives to protect the lives of those living on the roads.

"Please share trusted drives supporting displaced families in Tirah," the Chupke Chupke actor said.

P.C.: Osman Khalid Butt/Instagram Stories
P.C.: Osman Khalid Butt/Instagram Stories 

On the work front, Hania Aamir is currently starring as Dr Ayra in the most-watched drama series, Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, alongside Bilal Abbas Khan, who is playing the character of Kamyar. 

Osman Khalid Butt last appeared in a major television series, Kala Doriya, which premiered in September 2023. 

The romance drama also stars Sana Javed, Shahzad Noor, Nadia Afgan, and Samina Ahmed in leading roles.  

