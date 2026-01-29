Kensington Palace drops major update on Prince William after Harry’s new strategy

Kensington Palace has released a major update on Prince William’s move, coming shortly after Prince Harry unveiled his new strategy to promote Invictus Games 2027.
The Prince and Princess of Wales official social media account shared that the future monarch visited a community hub in North London on Wednesday to meet with young people whose lives have been changed through Children in Need funding.
Sharing the glimpses of the outing, the Palace said, “Supporting young changemakers.”
The palace added, “Meeting young people supported by BBC Children in Need’s We Move FWD programme to hear how youth-led social action is creating opportunity, confidence and skills for the future.”
It continued, “From food growing and environmental awareness to arts, media and community leadership, inspiring to see black young people shaping positive change.”
Notably, this new update of Prince Willaim came after Prince Harry disclosed that he hired a UK based PR agency ahead of his highly anticipated event.
The Duke of Sussex has announced key development that Run Communications will be his new PR team for the promotion of his highly anticipated Invictus Games 2027 - set to take place in Birmingham, UK.
Managing director of Run Communications, Jess Arnold, told PR Week, "It’s a huge privilege to be appointed as communications partner for Invictus Games Birmingham 2027."
Jess continued, "The Invictus Games stand for resilience, purpose and progress, and our role is to help tell those stories with credibility, care and impact."
"Working alongside Goodform and Champions allows us to take a genuinely integrated approach that reflects the scale and significance of the Games next year," he added.
The international multi-sport event will kick off from July 10 to 17, 2027, with events hosted at the NEC and Sandwell Aquatics Centre.