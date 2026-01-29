King Charles, Queen Camilla lead Windsor Castle’s first regal film premiere 

With their graceful appearance, King Charles and Queen Camilla brought regal charm to Windsor Castle’s first-ever film premiere.
On Wednesday, January 28, the king and queen of Britain led the glamorous premiere of Charles’s new Prime Video documentary, Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision, in a magical event at their royal residence.
Taking to Instagram, the British Royal Family shared a dazzling video from the glitzy premiere, showing Their Majesties posing on the green carpet.
“A magical evening at Windsor Castle. The King and Queen, attended the premiere of ‘Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision,’” they shared in the caption.
For the event, King Charles donned a stylish black-and-white tuxedo with red detailing, while Queen Camilla dazzled in a black velvet ensemble featuring light embroidery.
“Available to watch on Prime Video from Friday 6th February 2026, the film outlines His Majesty’s philosophy of ‘Harmony’. Exemplified through the work of @kingsfoundation, Harmony encourages us to see ourselves ‘as part of nature, not apart from nature,’” Buckingham Palace further shared.
In the video, Charles and Camilla can be seen greeting the guests, with Kate Winslet hosting the event.
It also showed the high-profile figures and A-list celebrities posing for the camera as they made grand arrival in Windsor.
King Charles’s Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision is set to debut on Amazon Prime Video on February 6, 2026.
The film outlines what those close to King Charles say is a deeply personal exploration of his philosophy, which encourages people to see themselves in partnership with nature and the natural world.