Sarah Ferguson pal sparks concern about her wellbeing with shocking admission

Sarah Ferguson is still reeling with the aftermath of controversies surrounding her and ex-husband, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.
King Charles' former sister-in-law - who fell from grace last year after her and Andrew's links with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein came to light, has been "shedding tears" everyday as her reputation is tattered.
Since the royal exile, Sarah and Andre's close friends have also turned their backs against the former couple, however, a close pal who is still in touch with the children's author has lift the curtain on her "fragile state".
As per Sarah's friend, she has been telling everyone that loosing titles and royal accommodation was "not good for my mental health".
"They are out for blood in every way," Sarah told her friends in a heartbreaking admission.
The mother of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie is "on a knife edge and bursting out crying several times a day."
"She's really not sure what the future holds," her close pal exclusively told Daily Mail.
This update came just days after Sarah's elder daughter Beatrice was photographed with her disgraced father Andrew.
In a surprising display of solidarity with the former Duke of York, Beatrice and her four-year-old daughter Sienna were seen enjoying a horse ride with Andrew around the Windsor Estate.