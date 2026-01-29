King Charles’ quiet move highlights William’s significance over Harry?

Amid the ongoing estrangement from his younger child, King Charles has quietly hinted who he favours more between Prince William and Prince Harry.
On Wednesday, January 28, the monarch, along with Queen Camilla and Duchess Sophie, led a glamorous event at Windsor Castle, marking their first time hosting a film premiere at the royal residence.
With his new documentary film, Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision, set to release on February 6, King Charles subtly revealed his feelings for both his sons, William and Harry, quietly showing that the Prince of Wales holds more importance over the Duke of Sussex.
In the documentary, His Majesty has included a brief cameo of Prince Harry, featuring the young Duke fly fishing with his father.
While the film only contains only a brief glimpse of Harry, it includes two separate appearances of Prince William, subtly suggesting that the future king has an edge over his brother.
William's first clip shows his young self, relaxing on the grass with Charles, while the other features him in his late 20s, looking after cows.
King Charles’s Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision, set to debut on Amazon Prime Video, outlines what those close to the monarch describe as a deeply personal exploration of his philosophy, which encourages people to see themselves in partnership with nature and the natural world.
Notably, King Charles and Prince Harry have been estranged since 2020 after the Duke of Sussex stepped down from his royal duties.