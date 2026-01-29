Kendall Jenner FaceTimes Tom Brady in surprise Super Bowl moment

Kendall Jenner had an NFL expert on call when she was quizzed about the Super Bowl!
During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, January 28, the supermodel facetimed Tom Brady after she was asked who is going to win this year's Super Bowl.
The high-stakes match between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks is scheduled for February 8.
"Can I phone a friend? I brought my phone if I could," Jenner asked the host.
She went on to call a pal, without unveiling who, and went on to share that she's here with "Jimmy and some friends" before turning her phone to Fallon and the audience, revealing Brady in a car, who played 20 season with the Patriots.
"Hi, Tom," said a shocked Fallon as the audience cheered. "Dude, that's Tom Brady!" he added excitedly. "Come on, what is going on?"
"Sorry to do this to you," Jenner told Brady as Fallon took the phone from her.
The model went on to explain the reason behind the sudden FaceTime, adding that she needs to choose who would win the Super Bowl, and she needs information to make a successful guess.
While sharing that he does not know who would win, the former NFL player Tom Brady provided a detailed analysis of the Seahawks' defence, which he called "all-time," as Jenner pretended to understand with exaggerated nodding.
"And you guys know Nick Emmanwori, right, Kendall?" Brady mentioned the Seahawks' safety, to which Jenner replied, "Of course, of course."
The seven-time Super Bowl champion then went on to talk about his former team, the Patriots, highlighting the squad's offensive scheme as Jenner interrupted him and the audience laughed.
"Understood, understood...I feel like this is really, really helpful," she said with a smile as Fallon put his head on his desk.
After the call ended, Fallon asked Kendall if she understood, to which she simply replied, "No," with a laugh.
When asked who she's going to pick after the expert analysis, the model said she will go with her gut and picked the Patriots as the potential winner for the Super Bowl LX.