Prince Harry at crossroads over Andrew fiasco ahead of Australia tour 

Prince Harry – who is set to embark on his second joint trip to Australia with Meghan Markle since 2018 – has been advised to brace up for a difficult situation.
A renowned PR expert has explained how Harry and Meghan as royal family members must prepare themselves to face questions regarding Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's links with the late paedophile, Jeffrey Epstein.
Although, The Duke of Sussex - who left the UK in 2020 with Meghan after stepping down from their Royal duties hasn't broken his silence over his disgraced uncle's explosive past with Epstein, he might be forced to speak up on it during his visit Down Under, next month.
The PR expert and talent manager Dermot McNamara noted, "The whole world is speculating on his family in some of the most awful context regarding Epstein.
Dermot continued, "Harry wasn’t implicated but he’s probably still going to have to answer questions about it all."
"Whilst he probably doesn’t want to comment and be dragged into the Andrew-Epstein situation, he also doesn’t want to be seen as not commenting, so he’s in a very difficult position," he added.
The PR expert further noted that "He probably knows it would be absolutely reckless to say anything, so he’s likely thinking the best thing to do is say nothing at all, while also letting his brother and father know that he is there, and they can support the family, but not to his own detriment."
This update came nearly a month after Andrew was arrested over suspicion of