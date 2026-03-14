News
  • By Riba Shaikh
News

Princess Anne secretly reaches out to brother Andrew amid Epstein controversy

The Princess Royal establishes contact with the disgraced former Duke of York

  • By Riba Shaikh
Princess Anne secretly reaches out to brother Andrew amid Epstein controversy
Princess Anne secretly reaches out to brother Andrew amid Epstein controversy

Princess Anne continues to look out for her disgraced brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor despite fallout.

As per Daily Mail's report on Saturday, March 14, The Princess Royal contacted former Duke of York when his scandalous links with the late paedophile and sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein were revealed in explosive emails.

Royal expert Richard Kay in his new article, published in  aforementioned outlet made several claims while spilling about the insider story of Anne's phone call to Andrew.

The royal expert claimed that Anne - who is known for being "inscrutable", was still holding a "sympathetic" and "tolerant" line towards Andrew until last Christmas.

"She apparently made a point of telephoning Royal Lodge, where he was still holed up, on Christmas Day when the rest of the family were at Sandringham," Richard revealed.

He further admitted that Anne has also been "angry" with her younger sibling to question him over his ties with Epstein which not only costed Andrew his royal status but also brought disgrace to the firm.

The expert also noted that amid pressure of removing Andrew from his 30-room mansion, Royal Lodge, Anne had suggested to relocate him to her Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire as a bolthole.

"This was not just an act of Christian charity but a willingness to surround him with family love – and totally in character," Richard explained.

Prince Harry at crossroads over Andrew fiasco ahead of Australia tour
Prince Harry at crossroads over Andrew fiasco ahead of Australia tour
Queen Camilla makes brutal remarks on Meghan Markle role in Prince Harry estrangement
Queen Camilla makes brutal remarks on Meghan Markle role in Prince Harry estrangement
Duchess Sophie flies to NYC as key activist for emotional cause: Details
Duchess Sophie flies to NYC as key activist for emotional cause: Details
Kate Middleton melts hearts with warm surprise and message for cancer patients
Kate Middleton melts hearts with warm surprise and message for cancer patients
King Charles receives emotional three-word message from key figure after heckling
King Charles receives emotional three-word message from key figure after heckling
Palace highlights King Charles' game-changing initiative despite abdication calls
Palace highlights King Charles' game-changing initiative despite abdication calls
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie continue to benefit from Andrew’s smart deal with King Charles
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie continue to benefit from Andrew’s smart deal with King Charles
Kate Middleton's surprise move for William outshines Meghan Markle's hospital trip
Kate Middleton's surprise move for William outshines Meghan Markle's hospital trip
Meghan Markle makes special outing ahead of Australia tour with Prince Harry
Meghan Markle makes special outing ahead of Australia tour with Prince Harry
Palace revisits Kate Middleton's early royal outing after new RNLI trip with William
Palace revisits Kate Middleton's early royal outing after new RNLI trip with William
Prince William, Kate bring energy and smiles to Borough Market with lively trip
Prince William, Kate bring energy and smiles to Borough Market with lively trip
Kate Middleton reveals one thing she gave up during her cancer journey
Kate Middleton reveals one thing she gave up during her cancer journey

Popular News

San Diego State survives New Mexico in MW semifinals to face Utah State

San Diego State survives New Mexico in MW semifinals to face Utah State
60 minutes ago
Doja Cat reveals years of therapy and ongoing battle With BPD

Doja Cat reveals years of therapy and ongoing battle With BPD
3 hours ago
Kennedy Center head Richard Grenell removed ahead of controversial renovation

Kennedy Center head Richard Grenell removed ahead of controversial renovation
4 hours ago