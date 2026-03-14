Princess Anne secretly reaches out to brother Andrew amid Epstein controversy

Princess Anne continues to look out for her disgraced brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor despite fallout.
As per Daily Mail's report on Saturday, March 14, The Princess Royal contacted former Duke of York when his scandalous links with the late paedophile and sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein were revealed in explosive emails.
Royal expert Richard Kay in his new article, published in aforementioned outlet made several claims while spilling about the insider story of Anne's phone call to Andrew.
The royal expert claimed that Anne - who is known for being "inscrutable", was still holding a "sympathetic" and "tolerant" line towards Andrew until last Christmas.
"She apparently made a point of telephoning Royal Lodge, where he was still holed up, on Christmas Day when the rest of the family were at Sandringham," Richard revealed.
He further admitted that Anne has also been "angry" with her younger sibling to question him over his ties with Epstein which not only costed Andrew his royal status but also brought disgrace to the firm.
The expert also noted that amid pressure of removing Andrew from his 30-room mansion, Royal Lodge, Anne had suggested to relocate him to her Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire as a bolthole.
"This was not just an act of Christian charity but a willingness to surround him with family love – and totally in character," Richard explained.